Torrent Power receives LoA from MSEDCL

For long term supply of 2,000 MW Energy Storage Capacity from Torrent Power's InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage Plant Torrent Power has received letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for loterm supply of 2,000 Megawatt (MW) Energy Storage Capacity from InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage Plant. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This 2,000 MW capacity is inclusive of 1,500 MW Capacity for which Letter of Intent was already issued by MSEDCL on September 17, 2024. The Company has now received allotment of additional 500 MW capacity under the tender taking the total capacity allocated to 2,000 MW.

MSEDCL will procure energy storage capacity from Torrent Power's InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage for a period of 40 years. The Company plans to supply the storage capacity from its upcoming InSTS Connected Pumped Hydro Storage pumped hydro storage plant being set up in Maharashtra.

Under the Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA), the Company shall make available to MSEDCL a contracted capacity of 2,000 MW capable of scheduled discharge of 8 hours (with maximum continuous 5 hours) per day. The input energy for charging shall be provided by MSEDCL.

