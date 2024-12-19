JSW Steel announces restructuring of subsidiaries operating in USA

JSW Steel announced that the Company owned and operated coal mine in the State of West Virginia, USA, through its wholly owned step-down subsidiaries. During the previous year, the mines and preparation plant were sold due to non-viability of operations. Consequently, following step-down subsidiary companies of the Company, at West Virginia, USA, were no longer required and have been merged with their respective holding Companies effective December 18, 2024 (US time) as below:

1) Purest Energy, LLC with its Holding Company Periama Holdings LLC

2) Caretta Minerals, LLC with its Holding Company Planck Holdings, LLC

Powered by Capital Market - Live News