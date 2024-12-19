Reserve money contracts 0.79% on weekly basis

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 35.71 lakh crore as on December 13, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.79% on the week to Rs 47.21 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 3.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.7% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 1.9%.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

