Stove Kraft inks supply partnership with IKEA

Stove Kraft has been chosen by IKEA (Global Retail Chain) as supply partner.

As part of this partnership, the Company will develop a range of cookware to be sold through IKEA's global network of stores from 2026.

The manufacturing facility for this partnership is being housed in a built up area of 180,000 sq ft at its Harohalli campus.

The development aligns with the Company's strategic objective of expanding its global footprint and strengthening its presence in international markets. The partnership with IKEA will also bring in global best practices in manufacturing and supply chain processes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News