JTL Inds Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 31 cr in FY25

JTL Industries reported a 21% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.70 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 253.7 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 2.1% YoY to Rs 5,153.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 40.72 crore , up 20.12% as against s Rs 33.90 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA jumped 20.8% to Rs 438.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 363 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin increased by 130 bps to 8.5% in Q1 FY25 as against 7.2% in Q1 FY24, driven by the companys strategic focus on high-margin products and increasing scale.

Sales volume increased by 10.8% YoY to 85,674 MT compared to 77,342 MT in Q1FY24. Notably, value-added products contributed 25% to the companys total sales mix, with sales volumes of 21,261 MT.

Looking ahead, the launch of DFT lines will bolster manufacturing capabilities, increase plant capacity utilization, and enhance production efficiency. These advancements will help to meet the growing demands of valued customers, supported by the introduction of over 300 value-added SKUs. It aims to achieve a 50% contribution from value-added products in total sales mix, driving higher turnover and improved EBITDA margins, the company stated in exchange filing.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The scrip rose 0.94% to Rs 219.55 on the BSE.

