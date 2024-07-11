Kesoram Inds Q1 net loss widens to Rs 62 cr

The cement maker's net loss widened to Rs 62.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 32.44 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 12.01% year on year to Rs 878.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 41.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.23 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 925.60 crore, down 11.11% YoY.

The company's revenue from cement stood at Rs 811.63 crore (down 14.45% YoY) while revenue from rayon, transparent paper and chemicals was at Rs 67.28 crore (up 34.16% YoY) during the period under review.

Kesoram Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement, tyres, tubes, rayon, paper, heavy chemicals and spun pipes.

Shares of Kesoram Industries fell 0.83% to Rs 209.05 on the BSE.

