Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Sequent Scientific Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Gateway Distriparks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2024.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 19.27% to Rs 328.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spiked 9.84% to Rs 137.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd soared 9.54% to Rs 1491.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84552 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd advanced 7.60% to Rs 236.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd added 7.19% to Rs 114. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57536 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

