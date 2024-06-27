Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia gets EIR for Bharuch facility from US FDA

Jubilant Ingrevia gets EIR for Bharuch facility from US FDA

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia said that it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with 'zero' Form 483 inspectional observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The aforementioned EIR is for the inspection carried out by the US FDA in the month of April 2024 at the companys manufacturing facility located at Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

Deepak Jain, CEO & managing director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said: "We are pleased to share that our manufacturing site, unit-1, intended for the manufacturing of nutraceuticals & dietary- active ingredients for human consumption in a GMP compliant facility located at Bharuch, Gujarat India has successfully undergone its maiden USFDA inspection with the outcome of zero 483 inspectional observations.

This accomplishment reiterates our companys unwavering commitment to maintain highest quality and compliance standards."

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers with its customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost effective and conforming to premium quality standards. The company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of speciality chemicals, nutrition & health solutions and chemical intermediates through five manufacturing facilities in India.

The company reported a 44.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.25 crore on 6.13% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,060.24 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip had fallen 2.94% to end at Rs 519.10 on the BSE today.

