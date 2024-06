Maharashtra's gross domestic product is expected to expand by 7.6% in 2023-24, according to the state's latest Economic Survey. This follows a 6.8% expansion in the previous year. As The state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices for 2023-24 has been projected at Rs 40, 44,251 crore and real at Rs 24,10,898 crore. The average share of the state in the all-India nominal GDP is highest at 13.9 per cent.

