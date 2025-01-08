K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line project in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
Transportation:
The business has secured a significant order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.
Oil & Gas Pipelines:
The business has secured a design, supply and build order for pipeline and associated works from a leading PSU in India.
