K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

K E C International has secured new order of Rs 1,136 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line project in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Transportation:

The business has secured a significant order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines:

The business has secured a design, supply and build order for pipeline and associated works from a leading PSU in India.

