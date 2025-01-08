Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
K E C International has secured new order of Rs 1,136 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line project in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Transportation:
The business has secured a significant order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines:
The business has secured a design, supply and build order for pipeline and associated works from a leading PSU in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WABAG House receives IGBC Platinum Re-Certification

Sock Alert: Tata Steel, Sobha, Transformer & Rectifiers, Saphire Foods,

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 91.97% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story