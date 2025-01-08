Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India aims to increase processed food export by 40% in 3 to 4 years

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Chairman APEDA, Abhishek Dev has noted in a speech that India is a global powerhouse holding seventh position in global food export, touching 50 billion USD in exports last year. This year we will be setting new records in terms of export growth. The opportunity is immense as the global market size is 4 trillion USD and we are just 2.4% of it. Processed food as a segment has also great potential and the country aims to increase value added export by 40% in 3 to 4 years. The organic food market is 147 billion USD and we have a very small share of 2.5%. Moving forward, we have to grow 4 times in the next 5 years.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

