BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in Bhutan with the successful commissioning of two units of the 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-II). Executed as part of a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan, PHEP-II is a greenfield hydro project located in the Wangdue district of Western Bhutan.

Significantly, the Francis Turbine installed in the project is designed to operate at a rated head of 241 meters - the highest for any Francis Type Hydro Turbine in Bhutan. On commissioning of all six units, the expected annual power generation will be 4,357 gigawatt-hours.

Unit 1 and 2 of the 6x170 MW PHEP-II were synchronised on December 16 and 17, 2024, respectively. A ceremony marking Bhutan's National Day was held at the project site on December 17, 2024, which was graced by His Excellency Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources for the Royal Government of Bhutan and Chairman of PHPA-II.

BHEL's scope in PHEP-II comprises design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of Electro-Mechanical works for 6x170 MW Vertical Francis Turbines & matching Synchronous Generators, Control & Monitoring (SCADA) System, Generator Transformers, Shunt reactor, Busduct, Pothead yard along with associated auxiliaries.

The equipment has been supplied by BHEL's units at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur, Bengaluru, and its Transmission Business Group, while erection and commissioning on site was carried out by the company's Power Sector-Eastern Region division, Kolkata.

BHEL has executed major projects like 4x84 MW Chukha, 4x15 MW Kurichhu, 6x170 MW Tala and 4x180 MW Mangdechhu in Bhutan till date. With the commissioning of these two units at PHEP-II, BHEL's contribution to the total installed capacity in Bhutan now stands at nearly 89%. Further strengthening its footprint in the region, BHEL is currently executing an order for 6x200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP, in addition to PHEP-II in Bhutan.

Apart from the above, BHEL is executing the 4x225 MW Arun-3 HEP and 2x20 MW Rahughat HEP in Nepal. Notably, BHEL has successfully executed over 3.8 GW of Hydro Projects abroad with more than 2.8 GW Hydro Projects under execution.

