Kirloskar Brothers spurts after Q2 PAT soars 90% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Kirloskar Brothers advanced 3.13% to Rs 1,798 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 89.88% to Rs 95.3 crore on 14.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.8 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax grew by 77.79% year on year to Rs 128.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses rose 9.3% to Rs 921.3 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 476.1 crore (up 8.88% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 176.2 crore (up 5.51% YoY).

Kirloskar Brothers engineers, manufactures and develops a range of leading-edge solutions for total fluidity management. Its capabilities span from large infrastructure projects such as water supply, power generation, irrigation, oil & gas and marine & defence to small pumps for domestic and agricultural use.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

