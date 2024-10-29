Cipla Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 1,303 cr

The pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 15.18% to Rs 1,302.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,130.91 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Total revenue from operations grew by 5.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,051.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,789.06 crore in the September quarter, up 12.22% from Rs 1,594.23 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 1,886 crore, registering a growth of 11.6% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 26.7% as compared to 26% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

In Q2 FY25, One India Business recorded a 5% year-on-year growth. The Branded Prescription segment continued to outperform the market in key chronic therapies, while CHL delivered strong growth of 21% YoY. However, the business faced historically slow seasonal growth in the Acute category, which impacted both the Branded Prescription and Trade Generics business.

The North America business delivered quarterly revenue of $237 million, reflecting a 4% YoY increase, supported by traction in differentiated portfolio.

One Africa business is Progressing on the journey of strengthening the Africa story, the North Africa business which was a part of Emerging markets and Europe is now merged with SAGA region which is renamed as One Africa. This consolidation has resulted in a robust momentum, with overall revenue growth of 22%.

Emerging Markets and Europe reported strong revenue growth of 18% in USD terms.

Research and development (R&D) investments stood Rs 385 crore, or 5.5% of sales, reflecting a 2% YoY increase driven by product filings and development efforts.

The company maintains a strong net cash position of Rs 7,950 crore. The debt primarily consists of lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO at Cipla, said, I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q2 FY25, we recorded a revenue growth of 9% over last year with a highest-ever EBITDA margin of 26.7%, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business was impacted during the quarter due to changed seasonal pattern, however key chronic therapies in Branded Prescription business continued to grow faster than the market.

Consumer health business grew at a strong 21% YoY. With our concentrated focus in differentiated portfolio, the US business posted a revenue of $ 237 Mn. In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 22% YoY in local currency terms, led by Private Market. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a robust revenue growth of 18% YoY on the back of deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The scrip slipped 1.70% to Rs 1,477.90 on the BSE.

