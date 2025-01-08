L&T's heavy engineering arm bags significant orders in Q3 FY25

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its heavy engineering arm had secured multiple orders in Q3 of FY25, both in overseas and domestic markets.

According to the companys classification, the value of the significant contracts ranged between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

In the overseas market, the company secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA. Additionally, L&T's business had received a breakthrough order for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) plant in Turkey. This order was described as a testament to L&Ts advanced manufacturing capabilities in the petrochemical sector.

The company had also been awarded a repeat order from a leading oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) revamp project. Furthermore, the company bagged an order from a prestigious client in Kuwait for supplying critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.

On the domestic front, L&T's heavy engineering division had won contracts for three urea reactors from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation for India's longest urea reactor, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, and Indorama India. With these contracts, the division had received a total of 17 consecutive orders for urea reactors, further strengthening its leadership in supplying critical equipment for the fertilizer sector.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.98% to Rs 3,606.05 on the BSE.

