Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Voltamp Transformers said that it has received purchase order worth Rs 41 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen.

The order is for the supply of various ratings of distribution transformers.

The scope of the contract involves design, manufacture, testing and supply of various ratings of distribution transformers as per special term & condition of purchase order. The contract has to be executed within a period of 12 months.

Voltamp Transformers manufactures a diverse range of transformers, including oil-filled power and distribution transformers. Additionally, the company produces resin-impregnated dry-type transformers, 11KV Class in technical collaboration with MORA, Germany, along with cast resin dry-type transformers, 33 KV Class in technical collaboration with HTT, Germany.

The company's net profit rose 10.67% to Rs 75.74 crore on a 4.29% increase in sales to Rs 397.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 9861.30 on the BSE.

