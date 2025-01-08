Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Fusion Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 15.75% to Rs 466.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74938 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 10.92% to Rs 78.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 995.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37329 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd exploded 8.59% to Rs 718.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19815 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd gained 8.09% to Rs 191.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22284 shares in the past one month.

