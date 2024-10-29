Lancor Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2024.

Lancor Holdings Ltd spiked 13.75% to Rs 41.19 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 61295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19046 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd surged 13.15% to Rs 123.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2263 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd soared 10.81% to Rs 790.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13809 shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd advanced 10.02% to Rs 7243.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2372 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd added 8.99% to Rs 117. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41900 shares in the past one month.

