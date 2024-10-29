Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 680.81 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 11.30% to Rs 34.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 680.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 603.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.680.81603.6411.9612.5374.0672.1447.2552.6834.6239.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News