Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 680.81 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 11.30% to Rs 34.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 680.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 603.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales680.81603.64 13 OPM %11.9612.53 -PBDT74.0672.14 3 PBT47.2552.68 -10 NP34.6239.03 -11

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

