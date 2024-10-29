Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2024.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 12.34% to Rs 484.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60116 shares in the past one month.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd spiked 11.12% to Rs 384.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63154 shares in the past one month.

Gillette India Ltd surged 8.21% to Rs 9254.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 926 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd gained 7.63% to Rs 553.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26309 shares in the past one month.

Federal Bank Ltd spurt 7.36% to Rs 198.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

