Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars to open new MG Select dealership in Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Landmark Cars to open new MG Select dealership in Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Landmark Cars has received a letter of intent from JSW MG Motor India (MGI) to open new MG Select dealerships in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. MG Select, a new brand channel of MGI, is dedicated to developing the 'accessible luxury' segment in India. At launch the company will have two models, MG Cyberster and the MG M9 EV with more to follow later. Sales are expected to begin by May 2025. These dealerships will be established by M/s Aeromark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Forge announces change in senior management

RBI announces Guidelines on Settlement of Dues of borrowers by ARCs

Rabi acreage rises marginally, oilseeds area falls more than 4%

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 188.29 times

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story