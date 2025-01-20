Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rabi acreage rises marginally, oilseeds area falls more than 4%

Rabi acreage rises marginally, oilseeds area falls more than 4%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Latest data showed that rabi crops have been sown across on 640 lakh hectare area so far, showing a rise of 0.39% over last year as on 20 January 2025. Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said that around 320 lakh hectare area coverage under wheat has been reported compared to 315.60 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year, up 1.38%. Pulses were sown in around 141 lakh hectares, up 1.72%. Major pulses crop Chana has been sown in 98.28 lakh hectares, up 2.51%. Coarse cereals were sown across 54.49 lakh hectares, down 0.25% on year. Oilseeds area is at 97.62 lakh hectares, down 4.10% on year while Mustardseed has been sown in on 89.3 lakh hectares, down 4.72% on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 188.29 times

Zomato drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 59 cr; Blinkit posts loss of Rs 103 cr

INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

Pound speculators sharply reduce net long position

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story