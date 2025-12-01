Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 19.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Lenskart Solutions rose 19.60% to Rs 102.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 2096.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1735.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2096.151735.6919.7216.49401.40329.70148.00133.95102.2285.47

