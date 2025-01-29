LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

L&T Technology Services has been awarded a multiyear, $80 million deal with a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions. This strategic partnership will accelerate the client's digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale.

This net new latest deal win in the Sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM). This initiative is designed not only to support the client's transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide.

Leveraging its proven engineering expertise and its established Go Deeper to Scale Strategy', LTTS applied its principles of Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. to drive innovation at scale for the customer and enable them to remain at a leadership position in a dynamic market.

