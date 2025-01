Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 498.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.75% to Rs 1582.68 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 498.08% to Rs 137.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 1582.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1238.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1582.681238.8610.555.49207.0556.51184.0633.78137.3822.97

