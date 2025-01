Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 221.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.72% to Rs 1463.94 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 221.46% to Rs 236.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 1463.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1173.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

