M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales decline 22.09% to Rs 21.37 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.3727.43 -22 OPM %-1.081.46 -PBDT0.140.26 -46 PBT0.130.24 -46 NP0.090.18 -50

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

