Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.95% to Rs 30.57 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises declined 13.84% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.95% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.57138.63 -78 OPM %-26.6310.47 -PBDT-4.0919.12 PL PBT-5.9910.46 PL NP7.418.60 -14
