Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 45.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 45.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 71.17 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation declined 45.62% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 262.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.1770.96 0 262.45210.37 25 OPM %1.484.03 -1.99-6.41 - PBDT2.914.12 -29 5.58-12.95 LP PBT2.103.33 -37 2.43-16.03 LP NP1.492.74 -46 1.67-12.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags supply contract worth Rs 13 crore

Nifty above 22,400 level; VIX slumps 18.60%

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Sensex rises 327 pts; PSU bank rallies

Euro's Recovery Attempt From Over 5-Month Low Wanes As Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Worsens

Australia Market extends gain

Artson Engineering hits the roof after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Aarti Drugs Baddi facility gets 5 USFDA observations

Mastek jumps on major Saudi contract

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story