Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance rises as disbursements grow 9% YoY in Mar'24

Mahindra Finance rises as disbursements grow 9% YoY in Mar'24

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rallied 3.10% to Rs 295.75 after the company recorded an overall disbursement of approximately to Rs 6,100 crore in March 2024, delivering 9% year on year (YoY) growth.

For Q4 FY24 disbursements grew by 11% YoY to approximately Rs 15,300 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The collection efficiency (CE) for March 2024 reduced to 101% as compared to 105% registered in March 2023. During the quarter, CE stood at 98% from 99% recorded in the same period a year ago.

On full year basis, the disbursement increased by 13% YoY to around Rs 56,200 crore in FY24. CE was constant at 96% for FY24 as compared to FY23.

Healthy disbursement trends during FY24 have led to business assets at around Rs 1,02,400 crore as at 31 March 2024, a growth of about 24% over 31 March 2023 and approximately 6% over 31 December 2023.

As at 31 March 2024, Stage 3 is estimated at about 3.3% as against 4% as on 31 December 2023 and 4.5% posted as at 31 March 2023 and Stage-2 is estimated at around 5.1% from 6% both as at 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2023.

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 7,650 crore, the NBFC stated.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 8.4 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs net profit fell 12.11% to Rs 552.79 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 628.95 crore posted in Q3 FY23. However, total income increased 20.71% YoY to Rs 3,490.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mahindra Finance disbursements climb 13% YoY in Feb'24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

M&amp;M total sales rises 4% YoY to 68,413 units in Mar'24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third consecutive session

UK Pound Sees Mild Recovery From Near 2-Month Low On Improving PMI Data

Australia Market ends 0.1% down

Servotech Power hits the roof on joining hands with Electra EV

CAMS soars as subsidiary takes center stage in India's digital insurance push

Mankind Pharma gains after board OKs to sell OTC biz to subsidiary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story