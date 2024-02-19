Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Paisalo Digital Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2024.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd surged 17.11% to Rs 282.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 14.69% to Rs 163.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd spiked 11.68% to Rs 544. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd gained 11.39% to Rs 722.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12707 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd spurt 11.27% to Rs 733.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24847 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

