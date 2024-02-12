Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.610.57 7 OPM %78.6961.40 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Moneymart Securities Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story