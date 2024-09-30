Max Estates successfully launches its first Residential development in Gurugram 'Estate 360'

Garners pre-sales booking value of Rs 4,100 cr within30 days of its launch Max Estates launched its first Residential development in Gurugram - Estate 360 on 27 August 2024 after receiving its RERA registration (RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/860/592/2024/87) on 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Within 30 days of the launch, Estate 360 has garnered a pre-sales booking value of Rs 4,100 crore surpassing the guidance of Rs 4,000 crore provided by the company for FY 25. It has already received a collection of Rs 400 crore. With this successful launch, Max Estates revised the guidance for the total Gross Development Value potential of Estate 360 from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,800 crore in FY 25.

Estate 360 is Delhi NCR's first intergenerational residential community at scale designed by Gensler, a leading global design and architecture firm. It is designed with a deep understanding of generational needs, and endeavours to bring people together through intentional design, natural landscape and shared spaces covering more than 60 amenities catering to different age groups, cultures and lifestyles.

Two of the six residences are dedicated to senior living managed by Antara Senior Living with a dedicated healthcare centre open to all residents of the community. The entire development is an IGBC Platinum Precertified incorporating sustainability best practices.

Situated at the confluence of Dwarka Expressway, Central Peripheral Road and NH-8, the location has emerged as a hub for premium residential projects within Gurugram having seamless connectivity to the International Airport, different parts of Delhi as well key commercial and residential hubs within Gurugram.

