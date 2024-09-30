Jindal Stainless join hands with CJ Darcl Logistics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Jindal Stainless has announced a strategic collaboration with CJ Darcl Logistics to develop lightweight and sustainable stainless steel containers designed for transporting a variety of goods, including polymers, batteries and rubber.

The company supplied 2.2 metric tonnes of JT stainless steel for each container, replacing the traditional carbon steel used in the sidewalls, end walls and roof. In addition, the underframes of containers are also made up of customised stainless steel tubes.

These transitions have resulted in a weight reduction of approximately 500 kilograms per container, leading to increased cargo capacity, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced operational costs. Additionally, the containers benefit from enhanced safety and prolonged life owing to the superior impact and fire resistance of JT grade stainless steel.

Jindal Stainless, managing director, Abhyuday Jindal, said, India's logistics sector, a cornerstone of its booming economy, faces a pressing need for sustainability. Stainless steel solutions in logistics and mobility offer a promising path towards a greener future. The use of JT grade stainless steel not only reduces the weight of containers, improving fuel efficiency, but also ensures a longer lifespan with minimal maintenance, making it a more sustainable solution with the least amount of carbon footprint.

Being an inert metal, stainless steel does not react with the materials being transported, thereby ensuring zero contamination. This partnership with CJ Darcl is a part of a larger vision of creating sustainable, cost-effective solutions that benefit both the industry and the environment.

Jindal Stainless is one of the largest stainless steel manufacturers in India, with steel melting capacity of 2.9 MTPA (including 0.8 MTPA in Hisar and 2.2 MTPA in Jajpur).

Jindal Stainless reported 13.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 648.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 745.81 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.4% YoY to Rs 9,429.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.19% to Rs 781.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

