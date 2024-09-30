Paras Defence to execute order of Rs 293 cr for Larsen & Toubro

Paras Defence and Space Technologies announced that Controp-Paras Technologies, an associate company, has received an order from Larsen & Toubro valued at approximately Rs 305 crore comprising of manufacturing and supply of 244 nos. of Sight - 25HD EO (Electro-Optics) System along with Extended Warranty Charges and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Package, for their CIWS Program.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies will be executing the Indian content of the aforementioned order valued at approximately Rs 293 crore.

