Mehai Tech hits record high after securing Rs 85-cr project in Bahrain

Mehai Technology hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 308.15 after the company annouced that it has received order worth Rs 84.57 crore from Leapfrog Engineering Services for a water transmission project in Bahrain, a Middle East country.

Under this project, the company will provide supply and installation work for the water transmission project in Bahrain. The company confirmed that the project will be executed according to the terms outlined in the Letter of Award (LOA).

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 04 January 2025.

Mehai Technology's engaged business is trading electronic items.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 247.8% to Rs 0.23 crore on 166.9% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 10.17 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 308.15 in intraday today. As of 6th January 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 761.44 crore on the BSE.

