Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 204.3 points or 3.73% at 5276.03 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 6.49%), PTC India Ltd (down 6.32%),EMS Ltd (down 6%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 5.95%),NLC India Ltd (down 5.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5.18%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 5%), CESC Ltd (down 4.98%), Nava Ltd (down 4.97%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.67%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1572.59 or 2.8% at 54543.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 358.36 points or 2.22% at 15817.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 336.9 points or 1.4% at 23667.849609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1132.76 points or 1.43% at 78090.35.

Also Read

On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 3332 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News