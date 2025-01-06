Marico drops as rising input cost expect to hit gross margins YoY in Q3 FY25.

Marico declined 2.20% to Rs 646.40 after the company said that the rising trend in input costs is expected to result in a higher-than-anticipated gross margin contraction on a year-on-year basis.

The consolidated business delivered mid-teen revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, thereby staying on course to meet the double-digit growth aspiration on a full year basis. It expects modest operating profit growth on a year-on-year basis

The FMCG company said that its domestic business posted a sequential uptick in underlying volume growth with sustained market share gains across key franchises.

Parachute Coconut Oil was resilient amidst the rising input cost and pricing environment, albeit slightly moderating in volume terms on a sequential basis. The brand recorded low teen revenue growth, aided by pricing interventions during the current year. The brand has taken another round of price increase towards the end of this quarter as copra prices remained firm.

Saffola Oils held firm in volume terms despite steep pricing interventions in response to the rise in vegetable oil prices. The brand posted high teen revenue growth.

Value Added Hair Oils declined marginally owing to competitive headwinds in the bottom of the pyramid segment, although the healthier trajectory in mid and premium segments is aiding gradual recovery as compared with the preceding quarter.

Foods and Digital-first brands sustained their strong growth momentum and continued to deliver well-ahead of aspirations.

Also Read

The International business delivered broad based mid-teen constant currency growth. Bangladesh continued to demonstrate visible strength and resilience with high double digit constant currency growth. Vietnam had a soft quarter in a sluggish consumption environment. MENA and South Africa maintained their robust double digit growth momentum.

Among key inputs, copra prices remained firm at higher-than-expected levels and vegetable oil prices moved up during the quarter, while crude oil derivatives remained rangebound.

The company stated that it will focus on its stated volume-driven revenue growth aspiration while remaining watchful on the margin front in the near term.

Meanwhile, the companys board scheduled to meet on 31 January 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies in the global beauty and wellness space. Its portfolio includes brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon and Beardo.

The FMCG major reported 19.83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 353 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% YoY to Rs 2,664 crore in Q2 FY25, with underlying volume growth of 5% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13% in the international business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News