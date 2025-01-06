Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 857.03 points or 2.93% at 28357.5 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.16%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.09%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.82%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.59%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.42%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.22%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.78%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.95%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.85%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1572.59 or 2.8% at 54543.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 358.36 points or 2.22% at 15817.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 336.9 points or 1.4% at 23667.849609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1132.76 points or 1.43% at 78090.35.

On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 3332 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

