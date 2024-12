Mehai Technology has received orders from Leapfrog Engineering Services of Rs. 16.24 crore for maintenance work of various equipment:

1. Preventive Maintenance of 220kv and 66KV GIS Bays

2. SF6 Gas Analysis of 220 & 66kV CB

3. MV Protection Relay Retrofitting Works Incl. T/C

4. Inspection & Audit Services - MV Distribution Network

5. Distribution Network

6. Maintenance Services - PLC Automation Systems

7. Electrical Rectification Works- water Transmission Network

