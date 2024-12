Waaree Energies secures NABL accreditation for PV Module Test Lab

Waaree Energies has secured National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its cutting-edge PV Module Test Lab (PMTL). Located at Waaree's state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat, this accreditation further strengthens the company's deliverance to quality, innovation, and sustainability. This marks Waaree's second NABL accreditation, following the first achieved for its Tumb manufacturing facility.

