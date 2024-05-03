Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 330.98 points or 1.05% at 31904.92 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.18%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.49%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.49%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.31%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.95%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.29%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.42%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.39 or 0.49% at 74977.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.05 points or 0.49% at 22760.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.03 points or 0.24% at 47563.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.79 points or 0.26% at 14396.6.

On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 810 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

