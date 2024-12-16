Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 320.5 points or 1.01% at 31420.68 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.63%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.6%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.42%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.23%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.02%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.84%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.7%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.33%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.13%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 245.1 or 0.43% at 57202.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.77 points or 0.5% at 16509.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.8 points or 0.48% at 24650.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 397.85 points or 0.48% at 81735.27.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 1763 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

