Metropolis Healthcare Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Metropolis Healthcare reported 31.22% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 35.45 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 13.38% YoY to Rs 349.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 27.62% to Rs 61.40 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 48.11 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 91.5 crore, registering the growth of 22.2% as compared with Rs 74.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 26.2% in Q2 FY25 as against 24.3% in Q2 FY24.

Consistent performance driven by sustained growth in Patient Volumes and Test Volumes, which stood at 7% and 8%, respectively for the quarter. Increase in Revenue Per Patient by 6%.

The company reported strong year-on-year growth in its B2C revenue, which increased by 21% in Q2 FY25. B2B revenue also saw a robust growth of 13% YoY in Q2 FY25, marking the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Additionally, TruHealth revenue grew by 23% YoY, while Specialty revenue rose by 16% YoY.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 31.47% YoY to Rs 84.47 crore in H1 FY24 as compared to Rs 64.25 crore recorded in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 13.24 YoY to Rs 663.14 in H1 FY25.

Ameera Shah, executive chairperson & whole-time director, Metropolis Healthcare, said, We are delighted to share that Q2 FY25 has been a successful quarter, marked by a significant increase in revenue, driven by strong profit after tax (PAT) growth and solid execution from our management team. As we move forward, we will remain focused on advancing our testing capabilities to maintain our differentiated position in the market and to support sustainable long-term growth.

Our consistent performance reflects our ability to increase patient volumes while maintaining robust growth trajectories in both B2C and B2B segments. With a solid pipeline of future initiatives, including potential mergers and acquisitions, we see a long growth runway ahead in a normalized competitive landscape and are wellpositioned to capitalize on these opportunities, ensuring long-term value creation for our shareholders.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare, said, We have consistently achieved substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 13.4% and EBITDA rising by 22.2% year-on-year. This strong performance has been fuelled by a 21% YoY growth in B2C revenue, along with expansion in Tier 3 cities and an improvement in our average revenue per patient. Key growth areas, including our Specialty and TruHealth segments, have also contributed significantly. As we continue to broaden our footprint through our extensive network and valued partnerships, this strategic approach strengthens our position in a competitive landscape and paves the way for sustainable, long-term growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Aditya Shinde as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective 11 November 2024.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 23 states & 601 towns. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company has a network of over 202 labs, 4,336 collection centres and over 10,000 touch points.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare added 0.12% to Rs 2,115.20 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

