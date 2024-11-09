Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 4800.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 157.15% to Rs 66.01 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 4800.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 157.15% to Rs 66.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales66.0125.67 157 OPM %3.2916.67 -PBDT2.423.50 -31 PBT0.180.24 -25 NP0.980.02 4800

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

