Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 4800.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 4800.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 157.15% to Rs 66.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.66.0125.673.2916.672.423.500.180.240.980.02

