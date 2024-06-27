Ministry of Communications Says Spectrum Auction 2023-24 Concludeed Successfully

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that the expiring spectrum in 2024 and the unsold spectrum of previous Spectrum Auction held in 2022 were put to auction this year to meet spectrum requirement of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to ensure continuity and growth of the services. All the available spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands were put to auction. This year auction has seen activity in 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2500 MHz bands. The Auction started on 25th June 2024 at 10:00 AM and concluded on 26th June 2024 at 11:45 AM after 7 rounds. As auction for 5G spectrum was held recently & 5G Monetization is still in progress, no bidding took place in 800MHz, 2300MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands. A total quantum of 141.4 MHz (26.5%) was sold from the balance 533.6 MHz Spectrum. This is despite the fact that a very large amount of spectrum i.e., 51.2 Ghz of spectrum was sold in August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp