Hindustan Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2024.

Hindustan Foods Ltd lost 6.45% to Rs 501 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 91181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23591 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 6.08% to Rs 658.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 47.54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd corrected 5.45% to Rs 145.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd fell 5.21% to Rs 1746. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9641 shares in the past one month.

