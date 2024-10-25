Ministry of Financ says loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana increased to Rs 20 lakh from the current Rs10 lakh

As announced by the Finance Minister on 23rd July, 2024 in the Union Budget 2024-25, the limit of Mudra loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has been enhanced from current Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh. This increase aspires to further the overall objective of the Mudra Scheme which is Funding the Unfunded. This enhancement is specifically beneficial to upcoming entrepreneurs facilitating their growth and expansion. The move is in alignment with the Governmments commitment in fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. As per the notification issued in this regard, the new category of Tarun Plus is for Loans above Rs. 10 lakh and upto Rs. 20 lakh and would be available to the entrepreneurs who have availed and successfully repaid previous loans under the Tarun category. The guarantee coverage of PMMY loans upto Rs. 20 lakh will be provided under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU).

