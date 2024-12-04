Mphasis inaugurates new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore

Mphasis announced the inauguration of its new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore, India. This cuttingedge facility is designed to offer 24x7 advanced threat detection, incident response, and continuous threat monitoring for global clients across industries, helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of cybersecurity.

The Bangalore Center is a strategic addition to Mphasis' Cyber Fusion Centers, which focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to detect, analyze, and mitigate evolving cyber threats in realtime. By implementing advanced threat management practices, including breach and attack simulations, threat hunting, and forensic analysis, the cyber fusion center will enhance organizations' ability to identify and respond to security incidents with unmatched precision and speed.

Mphasis' cyber fusion center is designed to improve cyber threat response efficiency by over 60% and accelerate responses to supply chain breaches by more than 50%. Through this state-of-the-art facility, Mphasis focuses on reducing the attack surface by 45% via advanced features such as breach simulation, leaked credential protection, attack surface monitoring, supply chain risk monitoring, and phishing detection and remediation. This comprehensive approach empowers organizations to proactively defend against an evolving array of threats while optimizing their operational resilience. With the rapid adoption of AI in cybersecurity, Mphasis is poised to drive transformative outcomes in threat management. The new cyber fusion center offers 100% visibility of threat landscapes across IT and operational technology (OT) platforms, addressing common challenges such as mutable threats, insider risk exposure, and the growing complexity of security incidents.

