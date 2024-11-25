Murae Organisor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2024.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2024.

Murae Organisor Ltd surged 19.57% to Rs 2.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 93.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd spiked 16.04% to Rs 90.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54789 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd soared 15.43% to Rs 1110.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9330 shares in the past one month.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd rose 14.89% to Rs 739. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4923 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd jumped 13.07% to Rs 53.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5851 shares in the past one month.

